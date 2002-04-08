SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. ( APPF, Financial), a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry, continues to gain industry recognition for its innovative technology, customer service, and company culture. The company celebrated strong recognition momentum in the first half of 2022 through numerous honors, including:



Glassdoor Best Places to Work 2022 , ranked 45 out of the top 100

, ranked 45 out of the top 100 Comparably Best Company Outlook 2022 , ranked 83 out of the top 100

, ranked 83 out of the top 100 Pacific Coast Business Times’ 2022 Central Coast Best Places to Work, ranked third out of the top 40



In addition, AppFolio Property Manager received awards recognizing its commitment to excellence in user experience and product development:

“Together, our team has built a powerful property management solution that addresses the growing needs of our customers across more than six million units,” said Jason Randall, President and CEO, AppFolio. “This type of recognition is meaningful to our team and energizing as we continue to inspire the future for our customers.”

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. Today, our solutions are AppFolio Property Manager and AppFolio Investment Management, which are supplemented with Value Added Services that enhance, automate and streamline business-critical processes and workflows. For more information about AppFolio, visit www.appfolioinc.com.