AppFolio Recognized for Achievements in Technology Innovation, Service and Company Culture

2 minutes ago
Cloud Business Management Solution Provider Wins Awards From G2, Glassdoor, Comparably and More

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (

APPF, Financial), a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry, continues to gain industry recognition for its innovative technology, customer service, and company culture. The company celebrated strong recognition momentum in the first half of 2022 through numerous honors, including:

In addition, AppFolio Property Manager received awards recognizing its commitment to excellence in user experience and product development:

“Together, our team has built a powerful property management solution that addresses the growing needs of our customers across more than six million units,” said Jason Randall, President and CEO, AppFolio. “This type of recognition is meaningful to our team and energizing as we continue to inspire the future for our customers.”

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. Today, our solutions are AppFolio Property Manager and AppFolio Investment Management, which are supplemented with Value Added Services that enhance, automate and streamline business-critical processes and workflows. For more information about AppFolio, visit www.appfolioinc.com.

