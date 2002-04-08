DENVER, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchPad Café, Ltd, the finance subsidiary of Ventana Biotech, Inc. ( VNTA), is pleased to announce that it has contracted for its first financing client as a public company.



The Company has generated revenue from servicing a hard money loan that was made on June 13, 2022. Loan servicing involves tracking and receiving origination fees, interest, principal, and other amounts due under the loan documents, retaining a portion of these amounts, and remitting the balance to the original lender of the funds.

Mr. Stephen Replin, President and CEO of VNTA, said, “We are pleased to announce this first receipt of revenues as a public company. We see this as a key first step in building a significant specialty finance company. In addition to loan servicing, we envision other products and services, potentially including in the cryptocurrency space, in the future.”



About LaunchPad Café, LTD., a subsidiary of Ventana Biotech, Inc. ( VNTA):

Ventana Biotech, Inc. ( VNTA) is a publicly traded Nevada corporation providing services in the alternative financing markets as well as evaluating acquisitions, focusing on the fintech and traditional specialty finance space. The Company is focused on growing its specialty finance origination and servicing businesses to those in need of non-bank financing. This activity will be the focus of LaunchPad Café, LTD , its wholly owned subsidiary. Most of these types of loans are made to entrepreneurs who are starting and growing businesses, and to those who have investment opportunities. In most cases, the two characteristics that are anticipated to be common among the borrowers who come to us for financing from alternative lenders in our data base are that they are i). essentially “unbankable,” and ii). the second is that they need to close on their funding quickly. Mr. Replin, CEO of LaunchPad Café Ltd. is the author of the book “Where to Go when The Bank Says No . ” .

