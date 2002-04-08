NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Golden Matrix Group Inc. ( GMGI) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Online Gaming — A Sure Bet.”

Brick-and-mortar casinos amp up excitement with bars, restaurants and live music, and if playing online, excitement accelerates with a shower of loyalty points. Winning might not be guaranteed, but the entertainment and excitement entice clients to come back. Now the excitement has reached a fever pitch. According to IMARC Group, the global online gambling market reached $72.3 billion in 2021 with projections to reach $131.4 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 9.96% during 2022–2027. . . .

The online gambling boom has become a bonanza for Las Vegas-based Golden Matrix Group Inc. ( GMGI) . The company is capitalizing on every aspect of the surging demand in online gaming and delivering exactly the products and services the sector wants — and needs. . . . GMGI’s cutting-edge gaming IP includes all the sought-after tools operators need for customer acquisition, retention, marketing, and monetization of users. This is the stuff operators covet to reduce acquisition costs and increase customer value. Little wonder that quarter over quarter, GMGI has consistently posted record revenues and earnings, showing an impressive 14 consecutive quarters of increased profitability.

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia-Pacific region. The company’s gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. GMGI’s platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications. As a result of its 80% controlling ownership interest in UK-based RKings Competitions Ltd., Golden Matrix also generates revenues from RKings’ scalable B2C tournament platform.

