KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To counter the nationwide trend of increasing competition for tech talent among a field with limited diversity, H&R Block (: HRB) proudly announces a new program designed to fast-track tech talent development and hire more diverse candidates for technical roles within the company.



The recently launched IT Accelerate program is designed to attract early career professionals, or those transitioning into tech roles from other career fields. It's a 12-month program built to engage top talent and provide an immersive onboarding experience, introducing candidates to the variety of technology opportunities at H&R Block and training them for long-term success within the company.

"Technology is key to the services H&R Block offers as we work to provide superior digital capabilities along with human expertise and care," said Alan Lowden, H&R Block's Chief Information Officer. "As we drive more innovation in all facets of our business, this program is proving to be an effective way to engage a smart, ambitious and diverse talent pool to help drive us towards that goal."

To date, more than 50 people have been accepted into the program and hired to technology-focused roles at H&R Block. Over half of the program participants represent gender or ethnically diverse backgrounds, which is more than double the national average for overall entry into computer and software engineering fields.

"We created this program to help diversify our talent pipeline for tech roles and provide a framework of support and collaboration our associates can build upon throughout their careers at Block," said Tiffany Monroe, chief people and culture officer, H&R Block. "At its core, our program is designed to engage participants through a unique and memorable experience that encourages their connection to Block and accelerates their productivity as a member of our IT organization."

Those in the Accelerate program are placed on teams based on their skillset, interests, and business needs. Teams include data operations, product design, cybersecurity and development.

H&R Block, Inc. (: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small-business banking and bookkeeping solution, and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.