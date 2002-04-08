Virtual event on Monday, May 23rd at 11:00 AM ET



JERSEY, Channel Islands, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited ( QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on the current landscape and unmet needs within blood grouping and donor disease screening on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11:00am ET.

The virtual webinar will feature a presentation with slides from KOL Christophe Martinaud, MD, PhD followed by comments from Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient on its MosaiQ solution, designed to provide multimodal, multiplexed testing on a fully automated platform, delivering clinical and economic value to customers while transforming patient care.

A live question and answer session will follow. To register for the event, please click here.

Christophe Martinaud, MD, PhD is a medical doctor, specialist in laboratory medicine and a scientist focused on hemorrhagic shock. He is currently the medical director and the head of the Department of Medical Laboratories in charge of quality control, blood donation screening and immuno-hematological analysis of a French Blood Bank, which is is also a training and research center embracing blood products and cell therapy.

Prof. Christophe Martinaud works on French Lyophilized plasma and was the first to report data about its use in clinical routine. He focused his research in this field on hemostatic properties, clinical trials in civilian and military settings and hemovigilance reporting. Prof. Christophe Martinaud is professor of transfusion medicine, Vice-President of the French Society of Blood Transfusion and member of several experts’ board at the French Regulation Agency.

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that it believes reshape the way diagnostics are practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and create operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient's operations are based in Switzerland, Scotland and the US.

Forward Looking Statements

