BETHESDA, Md., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services, ( LQDT, Financial), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, today announced Bill Angrick, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, and Jorge Celaya, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the upcoming Barrington Research Spring Investment Conference on May 19, 2022.



The virtual conference will feature meetings with senior management from approximately 40 publicly-traded companies operating in the broadly-defined Business Services, Industrial, Broadcasting, and financial service sectors.

Mr. Angrick and Mr. Celaya will conduct individual meetings with investors to discuss how Liquidity Services provides pioneering e-commerce marketplace solutions that continue to power the circular economy and build a better future for organizations, individuals, and the planet.