Rempart Asset Management Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $427.00Mil. The top holdings were TMO(5.84%), COST(5.45%), and MSFT(5.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought 4,693 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 85,695. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $206.91.

On 07/01/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $196.45 per share and a market cap of $415.31Bil. The stock has returned -15.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-book ratio of 12.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.88 and a price-sales ratio of 15.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought 17,200 shares of NYSE:BEPC for a total holding of 39,023. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.09.

On 07/01/2022, Brookfield Renewable Corp traded for a price of $35.69 per share and a market cap of $6.15Bil. The stock has returned -12.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Renewable Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

During the quarter, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought 5,210 shares of NYSE:CL for a total holding of 236,755. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.16.

On 07/01/2022, Colgate-Palmolive Co traded for a price of $81.1462 per share and a market cap of $67.96Bil. The stock has returned 0.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colgate-Palmolive Co has a price-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-book ratio of 211.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought 1,565 shares of NYSE:BDX for a total holding of 63,786. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $254.

On 07/01/2022, Becton, Dickinson and Co traded for a price of $248.15 per share and a market cap of $70.76Bil. The stock has returned 5.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Becton, Dickinson and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-book ratio of 2.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought 8,550 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 344,590. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.36.

On 07/01/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $36.1 per share and a market cap of $147.29Bil. The stock has returned -30.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

