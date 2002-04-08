NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ( CSTR), in partnership with the Tennessee Bankers Association, today announced two 2022 winners of The Southeastern School of Banking (TSSB) Diversity Scholarship.

The annual scholarship program was launched in 2020 to support individuals who are traditionally underrepresented in the financial services industry. Each year, the scholarship awards up to three junior or senior level undergraduate students who are Tennessee residents and attend an accredited college or university, with full tuition and housing to The Southeastern School of Banking (TSSB). The southeast’s premier two-year banking school, TSSB offers a 70-hour practical banking curriculum with onsite instruction one week each year in Nashville.

“We congratulate this year’s scholarship recipients on this exciting opportunity,” said Tim Schools, CapStar’s President and CEO. “Diversity of culture and thoughts is a cornerstone of CapStar and this scholarship program represents our company’s continued commitment to helping the next generation of leaders pursue their dreams in the financial services industry. Our goal is to help foster a more diverse pool of qualified talent, and we look forward to the innovative contributions these talented students will make to our industry.”

This year’s CapStar Bank TSSB Diversity Scholarship recipients are:

Cassie Hill – Risk Management and Insurance major attending Middle Tennessee State University

– Risk Management and Insurance major attending Middle Tennessee State University Karla Martinez – Accounting major attending The University of Memphis

In addition to paid tuition and housing, the award offers an exclusive professional development advantage as admittance to The Southeastern School of Banking is to date reserved for banking professionals and not available to college students. Importantly, each scholarship recipient will be paired with CapStar Bank employee mentor during the two-year TSSB program and prioritized for potential CapStar employment opportunities upon graduation from college.

“A more inclusive financial services industry leads to a better, healthier banking system,” said Colin Barrett, president and CEO of the Tennessee Bankers Association. “We are proud of the accomplishments of the CapStar Bank winners and hope the education they receive at The Southeastern School of Banking will help them as they establish their promising careers.”

