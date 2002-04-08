JERSEY, Channel Islands, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited ( QTNT, Financial), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (the Company), today announced the scheduled grant of equity awards to Mr. Steven Zuiderwijk, who has been appointed as the Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer of the Company effective July 1, 2022.



In connection with his appointment, the Company granted Mr. Zuiderwijk 112,780 performance-based restricted share units (PSUs) (the Sign-On PSUs), 67,668 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) (the Sign-On RSUs) and share options to purchase 45,112 of the Company's ordinary shares (the Sign-On Options). Such grants were issued outside of the Company’s 2014 Stock Incentive Plan and were approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and the Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors pursuant to the inducement grant exception under the Nasdaq Rule 563(c)(4), as an inducement that is material to Mr. Zuiderwijk joining the Company as the Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer.

The Sign-On PSUs will vest on the third anniversary of the grant date, provided specific performance criteria have been met. These performance criteria include the Company achieving certain financial targets. The Sign-On RSUs and Sign-On Options each will vest in three equal instalments on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date. The vesting of the awards will be subject to Mr. Zuiderwijk continued service with the Company on each applicable vesting date.

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. The MosaiQ solution, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s ﬁrst fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. The MosaiQ solution is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efﬁciencies, improve clinical practice, and deliver signiﬁcant workﬂow improvements and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. Quotient’s operations are based in Switzerland, Scotland, US and the UAE.

