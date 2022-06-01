PR Newswire

SEATTLE, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines' board of directors named Matt Prainito vice president of inflight, as part of the airline's goal to bring together its frontline operation and provide a foundation for growth. Prainito will lead strategy and operations for Alaska's flight attendants who, on every flight, every day, ensure that guests' journeys are safe and remarkable with genuine, caring service.

A 25-year veteran of the airline, Prainito previously served as vice president of airport and inflight operations at Horizon Air, where he helped the airline return to stability following the pandemic, restoring operations and engaging employees.

"Matt is highly regarded by those he has led for his collaborative, hands-on approach to problem solving and continuous improvement," said Constance von Muehlen, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Alaska Airlines. "He is laser focused on our guests and the stability of our operation, while at the same time he puts employees first and is always looking for new ways to connect with them, visiting airports, on flights or on Instagram."

Prainito started with Alaska in 1997 as a customer service agent in Los Angeles before stepping into airport manager roles in Burbank, Ontario and LAX. He served as regional manager, director of airport operations and managing director of airport operations for the state of Alaska, Hawaii and the Pacific Northwest. He was promoted vice president at Horizon Air in 2019 and led the regional carrier through a period of great challenge during the pandemic.

In 2012, Prainito received the Alaska Airlines Leadership Award, based on his frontline experience, unparalleled knowledge of customer service strategies, and his unwavering commitment to guests and employees.

Prainito has a bachelor's in business administration and management from Grand Canyon University and a private pilot's license. Connect with Prainito on LinkedIn.

