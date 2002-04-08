DURHAM, N.C., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix ( CMRX, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission it is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that Josh Allen, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Imipridones, will participate in a panel discussion hosted by Maxim Group. The event, “Exploring New Targets for Pediatric Brain Cancer,” will take place on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.



An audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix's website at https://ir.chimerix.com/, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. In June 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval of TEMBEXA for the treatment of smallpox as a medical countermeasure. The Company has two other advanced clinical-stage development programs, ONC201 and dociparstat sodium (DSTAT). ONC201 is in development for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia.

