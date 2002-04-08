NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. ( XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it will provide report first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 16, 2022, after the market close. The announcement will be followed by a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.



The Company encourages investors and interested parties to listen via webcast as there is a limited capacity to access the conference call by dialing 1-212-231-2930.

The live and later archived webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://xpresspagroup.com. Visitors to the website should select the “Investors” tab and navigate to the “Events” link to access the webcast.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. ( XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three brands: XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, Treat™.

XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of Covid-19 screening and diagnostic testing with 16 locations in 13 domestic airports. XpresCheck is also partnered with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting biosurveillance monitoring at four major domestic airports (JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport) to identify existing and new SARS-CoV-2 variants.

XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 45 locations in 21 airports globally.

Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that is providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services, including 2 domestic airport locations.

To further build on XpresSpa Group’s expertise in the health and wellness space, the Company acquired HyperPointe in January 2022, a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship marketing agency serving the global healthcare industry.

