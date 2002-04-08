Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Endeavour Silver Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that at the Company’s 2022 Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held on May 12, 2022 in Vancouver, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business. A total of 74,416,771 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 43.57% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:


DIRECTORS
NUMBER OF SHARESPERCENTAGE OF VOTES
CAST
FORWITHHELD/
ABSTAIN		FORWITHHELD
Margaret M. Beck44,199,5711,947,03295.78%4.22%
Ricardo M. Campoy44,287,8491,858,75495.97%4.03%
Bradford J. Cooke42,952,0743,194,52993.08%6.92%
Daniel Dickson45,220,569926,03497.99%2.01%
Amy Jacobsen45,163,634982,96997.87%2.13%
Rex J. McLennan42,409,1373,737,46591.90%8.10%
Kenneth Pickering44,867,0061,279,59697.23%2.77%
Mario D. Szotlender44,085,5352,061,06795.53%4.47%

All director nominees were re-elected.

On a vote by show of hands, shareholders voted in favour of re-appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.

Contact Information
Trish Moran
Interim Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 564-4290
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

