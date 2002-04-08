NEW YORK, NY, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Tauriga Sciences, Inc. ( TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York-based diversified Life Sciences and Pharmaceutical Development Company, today announced that the online shopping research platform, FindThisBest (www.findthisbest.com), has named Tauri-Gum as the #1 best Kosher certified chewing gum in the overall marketplace. FindThisBest shortlisted its Top 24 choices of Kosher chewing gums, with Tauri-Gum finishing in 1st Place.



This Review evaluated 415 Kosher chewing gums and analyzed 28,015 customer reviews; it was completed on April 30, 2022.



Link to FindThisBest Kosher Chewing Gum Review:

https://www.findthisbest.com/best-chewing-gum/kosher



Other Kosher chewing gum brands named in this Review were: Elite, Simply Gum, Tootsie Roll Dubble Bubble, Mastika, Orbit, Fruidles, and Chewsy.



FindThisBest Editor's Notes:



During our Kosher chewing gum research, we found 415 kosher chewing gum products and shortlisted 24 quality products. We collected and analyzed 28,015 customer reviews through our big data system to write the kosher chewing gum list. We found that most customers choose kosher chewing gum with an average price of $13.



The kosher chewing gum are available for purchase. We have researched hundreds of brands and picked the top brands of kosher chewing gum, including the # 1 Pick: Tauri-Gum, Fruidles, Xylichew, ELITE, Simply Gum.

Link to FindThisBest: https://www.findthisbest.com

Tauri-Gum Products can be purchased through the following two E-Commerce Websites:

ABOUT FINDTHISBEST:



FindThisBest is an online platform that is based on cutting edge technology & helps you to find your relevant seller in just a few clicks. You can perform an Amazon seller search & search for the sellers by categories on this site & later on add their names or nicknames to find a particular seller. Moreover, it provides a list of top-rated Amazon sellers which is updated every month based on their performance & reviews.



On FindThisBest, you'll find a list of top sellers that we measure for shoppers to choose from while shopping based on their operational results. Each month, the rankings are updated and it brings you the top 1,000 sellers. The ranking engine takes the sales figures of a seller, monthly feedback, favorable and negative scores, and more into account while making this list.



So if you are looking for a seller on Amazon, give it a try to FindThisBest!



ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES, INC.



Tauriga Sciences, Inc. ( TAUG, Financial) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol ("CBD") and Cannabigerol ("CBG") Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-GumTM, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-GumTM Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-GumTM Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (DELTA 8 THC Infused Tauri-GumTM Flavor: Evergreen Mint), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-GumTM Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-GumTM Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-GumTM Flavor: Golden Raspberry). The Company's commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com.



Complementary to the Company's retail business, is its ongoing Pharmaceutical Development initiative. This relates to the development of a proposed Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-GumTM, for nausea regulation (specifically designed for the following indication: Patients Subjected to Ongoing Chemotherapy Treatment). On March 22, 2021, the Company announced that it had Converted its U.S. Provisional Patent Application (filed on March 17, 2020) into a U.S. Non-Provisional Patent Application. The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled "MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT". On December 18, 2020 the Company disclosed that it had entered into a Master Services Agreement with CSTI to lead the Company's clinical development efforts.



The Company is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, New York. In addition, the Company operates two full time E-Commerce fulfillment centers: one located in Montgomery, Texas and the other in Brooklyn, New York.



DISCLAIMER -- Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which represent management’s beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are often indicated by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” believes, “hopes,” “believes,” or plans, and may include statements regarding corporate objectives as well as the attainment of certain corporate goals and milestones. Forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on management’s present beliefs with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences or timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, such as are not guarantees of general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to consummate successful acquisition and licensing transactions, fluctuations in exchange rates, and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Tauriga’s Form 10-K and other periodic filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.



Contact:

Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

4 Nancy Court, Suite 4

Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Seth M. Shaw

Email: [email protected]

Cell # (917) 796 9926

Company Instagram: @taurigum

Personal Instagram: @sethsms47

Twitter: @SethMShaw

Corp. Website: www.tauriga.com

E-Commerce Website: www.taurigum.com

Attachment