LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irwin Naturals Inc. (CSE: IWIN) ( IWINF) (FRA: 97X) (“Irwin” or the “Company”) announced today it has entered into an agreement through its wholly owned subsidiary Irwin Naturals Cannabis, Inc., with Assurance Laboratories, LLC (“Assurance”), a New Mexico based manufacturer and distributor of cannabis products, pursuant to which Assurance will license the Irwin Naturals brand, and will produce and distribute Irwin Naturals’ famous formulas, such as Power to Sleep, augmented with THC.



Irwin’s CEO, Klee Irwin, said, “This is our second licensing deal in less than a month. With this new partnership in a second state, we are executing towards our objective of having Irwin Naturals branded THC products on dispensary shelves in most of the country’s 38 legal states. The timing of this agreement is fortuitous as New Mexico only last month legalized cannabis recreationally, significantly increasing the market opportunity.”

Mr. Irwin continued, “The reason we chose Assurance is for their scale, operational excellence and focus on growth. Irwin Naturals is positioned to become one of the first household brands to unapologetically endorse and accelerate the mainstreaming of THC as we leverage the consumer loyalty of the Irwin legacy. We look forward to servicing the New Mexico market in partnership with Assurance”.

John E. Mancini, owner of Assurance, commented, “Having a household name brand that is recognized by nearly 100 million people in North America* is a game changer for us. We are delighted to have been selected by Irwin Naturals as their partner, and we look forward to bringing their highly trusted brand to the people of New Mexico”.

In 1978, New Mexico became the first state to pass legislation permitting certain forms of medical cannabis use. That initial medical use cannabis program was expanded beginning in 2007. Following legalization in New Mexico of adult use in 2021, sales of adult use cannabis commenced on April 1, 2022. Combined sales for adult use and medical cannabis in New Mexico approached $40 million for the month of April1.

About Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals has been a household name and best-in-class herbal supplement formulator since 1994. It is now leveraging its brand to enter into both the cannabis and psychedelic industries. On a mission to heal the world with plant medicine, Irwin has operated profitably for over 27 years.** Irwin’s growing portfolio of products is available in more than 100,000 retail doors across North America, where nearly 100 million people know the Irwin Naturals brand.* In 2018, the Company first leveraged its brand to expand into the cannabis industry by launching hemp-based CBD products into the mass market. The Company is now leveraging its famous halo of brand trust with an objective to become one of the first household name brands to offer THC-based products and psychedelic mental health treatment.

*Consumer brand recognition information is based on a formal Company survey with a sample size of 500 randomly selected adults.

**Under several corporate structures, Klee Irwin has operated the Irwin brand profitably since 1994, as measured by EBITDA adjusted for extraordinary costs.

1 Source: https://news.yahoo.com/first-month-cannabis-sales-mexico-021801087.html