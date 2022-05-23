PR Newswire

BEVERLY, Mass., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today multiple shipments of Purion M™ medium current implanters to mature process technology device makers. The shipments include follow-on orders and three new customer tool placements in the US, Europe and Asia. The systems shipped in the second quarter of 2022.

Executive Vice President of Product Development, Bill Bintz, commented, "We're very pleased to announce these new wins for the Purion M platform. The growing mature process technology market continues to be an area of strength for Axcelis, and targeted Purion products for this market will play a key role in increasing our customer base and revenues in this segment. Our Purion M ion implanters are designed to address the diverse requirements of our customers offering unparalleled flexibility to meet today's evolving implant requirements."

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

