NICE's workforce management solution maximizes agent flexibility, delivers quality customer experience, reduces operational costs, enhances overall customer loyalty, and improves agent productivity.

SAN ANTONIO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan assessed the India workforce management software industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes NICE with the 2022 India Product Leadership Award. NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center and beyond and leads the market with its comprehensive workforce management suite. It incorporates cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into its solutions, enabling customers to automate workforce scheduling processes and increase agent productivity.

Strong workforce management solutions are increasingly important to maximizing agent flexibility, delivering quality customer experiences, reducing operational costs, and enhancing customer loyalty. NICE's machine learning and AI-enabled automated forecasting capabilities meet the industry's needs, enabling organizations to create efficient schedules that better utilize agent availability. The company's game-changing omnichannel forecasting engines allow clients to anticipate business demands and optimize their workforce. Its AI-powered solution offers clients highly efficient schedules that improve contact center agents' ability to handle different types of interactions, positioning NICE as a workforce management software industry leader.

According to Nithin Ramesh, senior consulting analyst for Frost & Sullivan, "NICE integrates high reliability and quality in its products, from developing robust, user-friendly solutions to working closely with clients and partners to guide its product roadmap and enhance and add advanced features. With the company's ongoing innovation and sustained leadership, its positioning, design, reliability, and quality remain impressive."

NICE's extensive third-party validation ensures consistent performance, earning its clients' trust and loyalty. The company developed a solution that enables businesses to meet their service goals while helping the agent population, reducing the contact center's high attrition costs. Its purpose-built solution suite sets it apart from the competition, with superior design, reliability, and quality as its central pillars. With its product-led and customer-focused strategy, NICE consistently brings to market best-in-class consulting services that help their clients understand their cloud environment. It guarantees reliability and provides high availability and options for scalability. With its strong overall performance, NICE earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 India Product Leadership Award in the workforce management software industry.

"NICE understands the market needs and delivers a solid solution designed and embedded with high-quality and reliable performance, making it a workforce management software product leader. The company's solutions enable automated and efficient scheduling processes with best-practice implementation," said Ramesh.

"Our WFM suite was designed to provide a high degree of ability to forecast agent demand for the business and agility for the agent. The ability to forecast demand ensures that the right number of agents are scheduled to provide exceptional service to customers and agility for maximum agent work/life balance," said Darren Rushworth, President, NICE International. "We are pleased to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the leader in providing WFM solutions that meet the needs of the Indian market, and we see a great opportunity for growth in that region as more and more organizations seek the dynamic and responsive cloud environment for its WFM activities."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

