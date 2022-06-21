PR Newswire

PHOENIX, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQX: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Excelsior. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on June 21, 2022 in Vancouver, B.C., are set out below:



Votes for % Votes for Votes withheld % Votes withheld Stephen Twyerould 129,854,892 96.47 4,755,723 3.53 Colin Kinley 131,446,026 97.65 3,164,589 2.35 Jim Kolbe 133,220,192 98.97 1,390,423 1.03 Fred DuVal 131,675,010 97.82 2,935,605 2.18 Michael Haworth 132,879,292 98.71 1,731,323 1.29 Lord Robin Renwick 133,237,192 98.98 1,373,423 1.02 Stephen Axcell 132,710,692 98.59 1,899,923 1.41

Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors.

For more information on Excelsior, please visit our website at www.excelsiormining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE EXCELSIOR BOARD

"Stephen Twyerould"

President & CEO

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/excelsior-mining-announces-agm-results-301573013.html

SOURCE Excelsior Mining Corp.