Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Excelsior Mining Announces AGM Results

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, June 22, 2022

PHOENIX, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQX: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were elected as directors of Excelsior. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual General Meeting on June 21, 2022 in Vancouver, B.C., are set out below:

Excelsior_Mining_Corp__Excelsior_Mining_Announces_AGM_Results.jpg


Votes for

% Votes for

Votes withheld

% Votes withheld

Stephen Twyerould

129,854,892

96.47

4,755,723

3.53

Colin Kinley

131,446,026

97.65

3,164,589

2.35

Jim Kolbe

133,220,192

98.97

1,390,423

1.03

Fred DuVal

131,675,010

97.82

2,935,605

2.18

Michael Haworth

132,879,292

98.71

1,731,323

1.29

Lord Robin Renwick

133,237,192

98.98

1,373,423

1.02

Stephen Axcell

132,710,692

98.59

1,899,923

1.41

Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting also voted in favour of appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors.

For more information on Excelsior, please visit our website at www.excelsiormining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE EXCELSIOR BOARD

"Stephen Twyerould"
President & CEO

favicon.png?sn=VA96386&sd=2022-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/excelsior-mining-announces-agm-results-301573013.html

SOURCE Excelsior Mining Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA96386&Transmission_Id=202206220800PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA96386&DateId=20220622
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles