MILAN, Italy and NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science ( GNTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for cancer, will be presenting at several upcoming scientific congresses in May and June.



Details of the presentations are as follows:

American Society of Cell and Gene Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting, May 16-19, Washington and virtual

Title: Autologous Cell & Gene Therapy for the Therapeutic Targeting of Immune Payloads to the Solid Tumor Microenvironment. Preliminary results of the TEM-GBM study

Type: Oral presentation during the Clinical Trials Spotlight Symposium

Time: May 19, 2022, 8:45 AM – 9:00 AM ET

Brain Tumor Meeting (BTM) 2022, May 19-20, Berlin

Title: Evidence for Interferon alpha mediated disease stabilization in one patient affected by glioblastoma using a novel genetically modified cell therapy (Temferon™)

Type: Poster Presentation

Time: May 19-20, 2022

2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, June 3-7, Chicago and virtual

Title: Harnessing genetically engineered hematopoietic progenitor cells to redirect the tumor immune microenvironment against glioblastoma (TEM-GBM Study)

Type: Poster presentation

Time: June 5, 2022, 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM ET

European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Virtual Congress, June 9-12, Vienna and virtual

Title: Using Gene-Modified Autologous Stem Cells Progeny to Reeducate the Tumor Immune Microenvironment of Solid Tumors (TEM-GBM Study)

Type: Poster presentation

Time: June 10, 2022, 4:30 PM - 4:45 PM CEST

About Genenta Science

Genenta (www.genenta.com) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a proprietary hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor cancers. Temferon™ is based on ex-vivo gene transfer into autologous hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly via tumor-infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (Tie2 Expressing Monocytes - TEMs). Temferon™, which is under investigation in a phase 1/2a clinical trial in newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme patients who have an unmethylated MGMT gene promoter (uMGMT-GBM), is based on our platform technology which is designed to reach solid tumors, induce a durable immune response not restricted to pre-selected tumor antigens nor type, and avoid systemic toxicity, which are some of the main unresolved challenges in immuno-oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release contain “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Genenta’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the completion and timing of the phase 1/2a clinical trial or any studies relating to the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme patients who have an unmethylated MGMT gene promoter (uMGMT-GBM). Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Genenta Science S.p.A. ( GNTA, Financial) undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.