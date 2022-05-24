PALO ALTO, Calif., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp ( INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software for the global professional and financial services industry, today announced that senior management will attend and present at the following upcoming investor conference:

J.P. Morgan Global TMC Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Presentation time: 8:50 AM ET

A live webcast of the event and the archived webcast will be accessible from the “News and Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.intapp.com/.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 2,000 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

