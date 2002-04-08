VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) ( NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an innovator in cutting-edge patented and patent-pending Artificial Intelligence (AI) announced today that its ALIIS™ AI has been selected by Semicon Networks of South Korea to bring safer vision solutions to automotive auto-pilot systems.



As part of a research and development project funded by the South Korean Government, Semicon Networks selected Aliis to bring next generation image processing for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (or “ADAS”) for use at night and in other limited visibility scenarios including inclement weather.

“Aliis is the perfect solution to better position ourselves for success in the global auto-pilot marketplace,” said DaeWon Baek, Vice President of Semicon Networks. “Aliis is a world-best AI model for enhancing camera streams in difficult environments.”

The project is part of a government-led initiative to bring ADAS Level 3 & 4, or “hands-free, eyes-free”, to global automakers, and is part of a wider global trend towards autonomous vehicles.

“Auto-pilot technologies bring exciting opportunities for AI companies like NexOptic,” said Richard Geruson, Chairman of NexOptic Technology Corp. “AI based object recognition is a critical component of these systems,” Rich Geruson continues, “and being able to perform effectively at night, in inclement weather conditions and in other challenging environments will be key to any company wanting to succeed in this rapidly evolving industry.”

What You Need to Know About Semicon Networks Co.

Semicon Networks is a leading AI technology provider based in Seoul, South Korea. Semicon Networks has successfully commercialized several AI solutions, including a document classifier being licensed to the South Korean Government as well as a Human Emotion Recognizer covering 42 languages.

ALIIS™ in a Nutshell

Engineered for today and for the metaverse, ALIIS™ (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions) is a machine-learning AI suite providing significant instant energy savings, advanced data compression and enhancements to images and videos everywhere from the edge to the cloud. Aliis enables faster shutter speeds, superior resolution and sharpness, reduced image-noise and motion-blur, and enhanced image color and detail. Aliis does all this while reducing media file size, making it ideal for the storage and streaming of image and video data. Additionally, Aliis provides a fundamental “AI for AI” layer that supercharges downstream AI application performance.

These patented and patent pending solutions can be integrated with imaging devices such as smartphones, smart security cameras, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, automotive platforms, medical imaging technologies, DSLR cameras and more.



For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com/aliis

What You Need to Know About NexOptic

NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with operations in Seoul, South Korea, offering world-leading patented and patent pending AI solutions for energy savings, data compression and image and video enhancement known as ALIIS™ (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions). Aliis is engineered for today and for the metaverse and simultaneously influences the imaging and AI industries. NexOptic is a member of the Qualcomm® Platform Solutions Ecosystem, a member of Qualcomm’s Advantage Network, a Preferred Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, and a member of the Arm® AI Partner Program. For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com