Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR), NexTech AR Solutions ( NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), ORAGIN Foods ( OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG), Upstart Holdings ( UPST). Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR) CEO Raymond Pittman: “Matterport is Digitizing the Built World - Every Building in Every Country”

“We're supremely focused on digitizing the built world because it is such a massive TAM: 4 billion buildings, $20 billion monetizable spaces out there once digitized by Matterport…We're signing all of the biggest residential brokerages in the world and the largest commercial real estate brokerages in the world as well as all of the large technology, real estate technology portals to the Matterport platform and partnership ecosystem…We want every building, every space to have its digital twin…We're continuing to put our hooks in and continuing to establish Matterport as the digital twin standard...And then the datafication and the add-ons are right behind it because many of our customers are asking for value-added insights, analytics, add-ons…That's why I'm so excited about datafication in the future of the company…”

NexTech AR Solutions ( NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “On-Ramp to Metaverse & Web 3.0 for $5.5 Trillion E-Commerce Market”

NexTech AR ( NEXCF), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" investor conference series, recently shared with investors how NEXCF is emerging as a key player in the $5.5 trillion global e-commerce market transition to web 3.0 and the metaverse. NEXCF Augmented Reality solutions enable to view products in lifelike 3D, in their own living room. This AR shopping experience bridges the gap between the physical world, and what was once a flat 2D online e-commerce experience. NEXCFs AR shopping experience is a “game changer” for the 5.5 trillion global e-commerce industry (source: Statisa 2022).

NEXCF AR solutions create billions of dollars in potential profitability and cost cost-savings for e-commerce leaders by driving +93% increases in click through rate, and -40% reductions in product returns. This value creation and ROI is driving growing demand and industry adoption of NEXCF AR solutions. Nearly 2 billion of the world’s population now shops online. Most importantly, over 72% of e-commerce is now done by mobile phone - a native platform for Augmented Reality apps like NEXCF. Global blue chip brands utilizing NexTech AR, include: Ford Mach EV, Kohls, CB2, Crate & Barrel, Pier 1, and Segway.

“NexTech’s AR solutions are rapidly becoming a ‘must-have’ for e-commerce leaders to succeed in today’s hyper-competitive market, where even marginal improvements in metrics like click-though and return-rates can mean the difference of billions of dollars to a company’s bottom line…We’re at an inflection point now, where industry demand and adoption for NexTech’s AR is accelerating and going mainstream. As E-Commerce shifts to Web 3.0 and the Metaverse, the demand for AR/3D product models becomes essential. NexTech is emerging as the “on ramp” to the Metaverse and Web 3.0 for the $5.5 trillion e-commerce industry. With over 200 million product SKU’s in e-commerce worldwide - NexTech has a potential revenue pipeline worth billions of dollars in coming years.”

May 3 - NEXCF Signs Large Ecommerce 3D Modeling Deals For Over 1500 SKUs, providing the Company with a growing base of SaaS revenue. Adoption of NEXCFs AR and 3D models is accelerating as ecommerce leaders seek competitive edge in a challenging economy.

April 19 - NEXCF launches BigCommerce App For 3D Model Making. With this App going live, Nextech’s ARitize 3D SaaS offering for ecommerce, extends the Company's 3D model creation capabilities to BigCommerce merchants. This App seamlessly provides BigCommerce merchants with the software needed to sell effectively online, with a frictionless one click integration for 3D model making. Nextech has already integrated with Shopify earlier this year, and will integrate with WooCommerce within the next 30 days.

April 14 - NEXCF launches Nextech Metaverse Suite. This Suite of Metaverse SaaS products unifies Nextech’s entire technology stack of 3D and AR products and apps into one, end-to-end seamless and easy to use SaaS subscription based platform. Nextech views SaaS as a significant advancement of all its 3D modelling and augmented reality solutions. SaaS integration has enormous implications for scalability and the company's future revenue growth.

ORAGIN Foods ( OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

ORAGIN Foods ( OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales its “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and expands its portfolio of CPG brands focusing on the plant-based and organic lifestyle.

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - “Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

CEO Matt Lurie is especially excited about the growth potential for OGGFF’s branded CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) business focused on the $30 billion plant-based foods and lifestyle sector. OGGFF is leveraging its retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong insight and data on what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing a suite of plant-based CPG brands through acquisitions, and internal development with a significant focus on expansion in the US market.

One of OGGFF’s recently launched CPG brands “Future of Cheese” (targeting the $900 billion dairy alternatives market) is already gaining significant traction. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers and products are selling out on shelves weekly. OGGFF is now expanding its product portfolio to 8-10 SKU’s in coming months which will help drive market penetration with international retailers, and restaurants. OGGFF expects significant revenue growth potential as it further develops a diversified suite of synergistic CPG brands through acquisitions in coming months.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. ( UPST) CEO Dave Girouard: “AI is Transforming Credit”

“...We're in a multi-decade mission to put affordable credit within reach of every American. The price of credit is the price of opportunity and the price of mobility. And we want to ensure that opportunity and mobility are available to all Americans. 2021 was a remarkable year for Upstart. We grew revenue from $233 million in 2020 to $849 million in 2021, while generating net income of $137 million. And with the fourth quarter surge, we're now at more than $1 billion in revenue on an annualized basis… We find ourselves today in the strongest position Upstart has experienced to date and it's our mission in 2022 to build on the many successes of the last year. We believe in our core that AI lending isn't a one-category phenomenon, but will eventually transform virtually all flavors of credit. I'm happy to tell you that just 1.5 months into the new year, we've accomplished this goal. In fact, our auto refi funnel performance is now comparable to where our personal loan funnel was in 2019 on a channel-adjusted basis.

Based on this progress, we now expect $1.5 billion in auto loan transactions on our platform in 2022… 2021 will be remembered as the year AI came to the forefront, kicking off the most impactful transformation of credit in decades…Upstart is now about the size that Google was when I joined that company in early 2004. So I've seen this movie before and hope to use what I learned there to build Upstart into the most impactful fintech in the world…”

