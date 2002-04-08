New York, NY, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) today announced the company realized $7.4 million in revenue for the month of April 2022 based on preliminary accounting. The revenue in April 2022 increased 40% over the revenue reported in April 2021 and increased 14% over the average monthly revenue reported in Q1 2022.

The April revenue does not yet reflect any contribution from the recently acquired Smartbiz and Whisl operations.

iQSTEL is well on track to become net income positive and achieve its $90 million revenue forecast.

To see a graphical presentation on the company’s financial growth, visit: https://bit.ly/IQSTELGraphsMarch2022

Read the company’s recent CEO update highlighting the company’s cash reserve and overall financial foundation for weathering the prevailing market and still achieving the company’s revenue, net income, and Nasdaq up-listing objectives:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IQST/news/IQST--iQSTEL-On-Track-To-90M-In-2022-Revenue-And-Up-Listing-To-Nasdaq?id=356584

iQSTEL Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) ( www.iQSTEL.com ) is a US-based publicly-listed company holding an Independent Board of Directors and Independent Audit Committee offering leading-edge services through its two business divisions and each of them with independent brands. The B2B division, Brand IQSTelecom offering Telecommunications, Internet of Things, Technology and Blockchain platforms services, the target market for the B2B division is Global Markets. The B2C division, Brand EVOSS offering EV Electric Motorcycles, Fintech Ecosystem, the target market for this business division is Latin America, and the Spanish speakers in the USA. The company has presence in 15 countries, and its products and services are used in several industries as Telecommunications, Electric Vehicle (EV), Financial Services, Chemical and Liquid Fuel Distribution Industries. IQSTEL announced on February 17th 2021 that it became a Debt Free Company and is now completely debt free with no Convertible Notes, Warrants, Promissory Notes or Settlement Agreements from its Balance Sheet.

