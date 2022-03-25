NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: SIGA Technologies ( SIGA), Nova Mentis Life Sciences ( NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA), GeoVax Labs ( GOVX), and PharmaDrug ( LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX).



As the global pharma market suprasses $1.3 trillion dollars (Statista), emerging technologies and healthcare research innovations are unleashing new exponential growth opportunities. As the biotech sector rebounds from cyclical lows, institutional investors are increasingly eyeing early-stage biotech stocks for upside potential delivering alpha. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

GeoVax Labs ( GOVX) CEO David Dodd: “Advancing Vaccine Innovation”

GeoVax Labs ( GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer reported the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued Patent No. 11,311,612 to GeoVax, pursuant to the Company’s patent application No. 16/648,693 titled “Compositions and Methods for Generating an Immune Response to Treat or Prevent Malaria.” In general, the claims granted in the patent cover GeoVax’s modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vector expressing certain antigens from the malaria parasite. GOVX CEO David Dodd commented, “We remain strongly committed to advancing innovation towards improving public health worldwide and this patent reflects a potentially significant advance relative to malaria prevention. Our development priorities continue to be our COVID-19 vaccine, currently in Phase 2 clinical trials, and our cancer immunotherapy program, with Gedeptin® as our lead product in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Head and Neck cancer. However, developing vaccines against global public health threats such as malaria, is also part of our longer-term focus. Our goals include developing such vaccines that are affordable, highly effective, safe, and can be distributed and administered across various regions of the world in a simple manner.”

GeoVax Labs ( GOVX) News: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/04/26/geovax-nasdaq-govx-announces-issuance-of-malaria-vaccine-patent/

Nova Mentis Life Sciences ( NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA) CMO Marvin Hausman, M.D.: “Nova’s Psilocybin-based Therapeutics Showing Vast Promise for Autism and Other Neuroinflammatory Disorders”

Nova Mentis Life Sciences ( NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA), a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference is advancing psilocybin-based novel therapeutics, targeting autism spectrum disorders, an unmet medical need with multi-billion dollar market potential. NMLSF Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marvin Hausman, M.D., has a decades-long track record of success advancing new drugs through the FDA regulatory pathways, into commercialization, generating billions of dollars in revenue. Dr. Hausman, is now bringing the “same playbook” to NMLSF for its psilocybin-based therapeutics targeting Fragile X, then potential expansion to treat other neuroinflammatory disorders, including alzheimers, and parkinsons. NMLSF plans to submit a clinical trial application to Health Canada for a Phase 2A study evaluating its psilocybin microdose therapy for Fragile X Syndrome, in the coming weeks.

NMLSF is a global leader in first-in-class psilocybin-based therapeutics and complementary diagnostics for neuroinflammatory disorders. NMLSF is the first biotech company to achieve FDA “Orphan Drug Designation” in both the United States and European Union for the use of psilocybin in the treatment of FXS. In his interview, with Wall Street Reporter, Dr. Hausman explains his strategy for advancing NMLSF’s drug pipeline through commercialization, as he has successfully accomplished with other novel drugs during his decades-long career.

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK Nova Mentis ( NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/25/next-super-stock-nova-mentis-life-sciences-otc-nmlsf-billions-opportunity-w-autism-psilocybin/

"The recently completed preclinical study of repeat low doses of our psilocybin drug - every other day for 2 weeks, showed clinical responses that greatly exceeded our expectations. We significantly modulated behavioural and cognitive defects, such as recognition memory, in FXS." NMLSF plans to submit a clinical trial application to Health Canada in the coming weeks for a Phase 2A study evaluating psilocybin microdose therapy for FXS. "Autism spectrum disorder ("ASD") and especially FXS, the largest genetic cause of ASD, continue to have unmet medical needs. Scientists at NOVA, over the past two years, have laid the groundwork for development of potential novel psilocybin-based microdose treatment of ASD," said NMLSF Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, MD.

May 4 - NMLSF receives Health Canada psilocybin import permit, allowing for Phase 2A microdose clinical study capsules to be manufactured. The approval allows NMLSF to ship its proprietary psilocybin drug from its manufacturing partner to the labs at Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology (TIPT®) to be used to formulate and manufacture psilocybin microdose capsules for its' planned clinical study.

April 8 - NMLSF contracts with Toronto Institute of Pharmaceutical Technology to formulate and manufacture psilocybin microdose capsules for its upcoming Canadian Phase 2A fragile X syndrome clinical study. NMLSF has already manufactured a large supply of >98% pure psilocybin for clinical studies and commercialization following drug approval.

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK Nova Mentis ( NMLSF) (CSE: NOVA) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/25/next-super-stock-nova-mentis-life-sciences-otc-nmlsf-billions-opportunity-w-autism-psilocybin/

PharmaDrug ( LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) CEO Dan Cohen: “Advancing Drug Pipeline Addressing Billion Dollar Markets”

PharmaDrug ( LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) CEO Dan Cohen, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors conference is advancing a pipeline of natural based drugs, addressing multi-billion dollar market opportunities in cancers, anti-viral and glaucoma indications. LMLLF now has four drug candidates advancing towards clinical trials, with key milestones in the weeks ahead.

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK PharmaDrug ( LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/31/next-super-stock-pharmadrug-otc-lmllf-cse-phrx-advancing-biopharm-assets-w-billion-dollar-markets/

LMLLF’s flagship platform is PD-001 – a reformulated and patented version of cepharanthine, with lab data demonstrating potential therapies for a number of anti-cancer and anti-viral indications. Cephrantine is a natural based drug already approved in Japan, with a 70 year history of use. Cepharanthine has shown in studies to both stop the spread and kill cancer cells, and reduce resistance to chemotherapy. LMLLF’s PD-001 is a reformulation of the traditional treatment in pill form used in Japan, but with 10X the bioavailability. LMLLF sees its PD-001 as a platform for potentially treating a wider array of cancer indications.

LMLLF is now advancing studies for PD-001 for treating esophageal, and prostate cancers. LMLLF has just received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for PD-001 for esophageal cancer a $1.5 billion market opportunity. Orphan Drug Designation allows for potentially fast track FDA approval, lower development costs and increased market protection. LMLLF is also advancing PD-001 for prostate cancer, filing a provisional patent for cepharanthine combined with chemo for prostate cancer.

LMLLF is also developing a treatment for glaucoma, based on a re-formulation of DMT (N-Dimethyltryptamine) to reduce intraocular pressure. Tryptamines, including DMT, have been shown in clinical studies to reduce intraocular pressure. LMLLF is collaborating with the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation, a world class leader in development of novel drug delivery technologies to optimize DMT formulation with a controlled release device. LMLLF’s clinical research has developed two potential drug formulations, which have have tested well for low toxicity, and show promising potency and efficacy, and expects to initiate FDA clinical trials in coming months. In his interview, CEO Dan Cophen also shares that LMLLF’s pipeline assets have significant upside potential as biotech valuations recover from current cyclical lows.

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK PharmaDrug ( LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/03/31/next-super-stock-pharmadrug-otc-lmllf-cse-phrx-advancing-biopharm-assets-w-billion-dollar-markets/

SIGA Technologies ( SIGA) CEO Phil Gomez: “Increasing Customers for TPOXX Antiviral”

SIGA Technologies ( SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market, reports the U.S. Department of Defense awarded a contract to SIGA for the procurement of up to approximately $7.5 million of oral TPOXX, of which approximately $3.6 million of oral TPOXX is targeted for delivery in 2022 and the remainder is subject to an option at the sole discretion of the DoD. SIGA CEO Phil Gomez commented, “We continue to make progress in securing new customers for TPOXX and pleased to be partnering with DoD to provide TPOXX to support the warfighter against smallpox as we continue development of the PEP indication.” In a recent earnings call, Gomez commented: “We have an NDA filing with the FDA that has a PDUFA date of May 28. Regulatory approval would mark another milestone for TPOXX and we believe that it also will be a key consideration for the US government in terms of future procurement decisions. Concurrent with IV regulatory process, we have been working toward delivery of IV TPOXX to the US government stockpile. As a reminder, there was an $8 million order for IV TPOXX in the base 19C BARDA contract. I am pleased to note that we made our first deliveries of IV TPOXX in the first quarter. We delivered approximately $7 million of IV TPOXX under the base contract order. I am also pleased to note that the use of our IV product was highlighted in a MMWR publication by the CDC in which a patient with monkeypox was treated in the US…”

SIGA Technologies ( SIGA) NEWS: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/05/12/siga-nasdaq-siga-awarded-new-contract-by-u-s-department-of-defense-for-the-procurement-of-up-to-approximately-7-5-million-of-oral-tpoxx/

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: https://tinyurl.com/2x4eznd5

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7