SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Generac Holdings Inc. (: GNRC), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On June 22, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management issued a short report on Generac alleging multiple claims. Spruce Point stated, “Among other alarming findings, we find evidence to suggest a sham revenue transaction at Off Grid Energy, its recent UK acquisition acquired by Pramac’s subsidiary. Even more concerning, we find evidence that to grow its residential solar business and compete against the likes of Tesla, Generac has engaged in a shady transaction with Sunnova, a company we previously profiled for its shoddy financial reporting, which we believe may have been designed to finance its own sales. Generac has also partnered with a large solar distributor named Powerhome (now Pink Energy) which multiple undercover investigations allege it has been misleading customers. Yet, Generac is still promoting the partnership, which we believe to be under FTC investigation.”

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities class action and derivative lawsuits.

