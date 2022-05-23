PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) today announced its upcoming participation at the following investor conferences:

R.W. Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Date: Monday, June 6, 2022

Location: New York, NY

Presentation: 9:40 AM (EDT) - Mike Weiner, chief financial officer

William Blair's 42nd Annual Growth Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Location: Chicago, IL

Mike Weiner, chief financial officer, and Roger Sachs, head of investor relations, hosting

1 on 1 and group meetings

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 100,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here.

