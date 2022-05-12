PORTSMOUTH, Va., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Portsmouth, VA is currently offering four large mixed-used real estate properties for sale to the public on GovDeals. GovDeals is the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell their surplus real estate and real property to more than 4.7 million qualified buyers worldwide. The properties, all located in Portsmouth, are currently uninhabited and located within minutes of popular attractions.



The City of Portsmouth is requiring all potential buyers to pay a refundable bid deposit of $10,000 before placing any bids. The deposit only needs to be paid once and must be paid prior to June 14th to participate in the auctions.

The available properties are all located within miles of each other in Portsmouth neighboring the Historic Bide-a-Wee Golf Course, Tidewater Community College, and Rivers Casino Portsmouth Entertainment District, currently under construction.

Each property is within minutes of the Victory Boulevard exit off Interstates 264 and 64 and State Route 58, allowing for a quick commute to the fifteen (15) military installations located in the Hampton Roads region. Many businesses, residences and local schools can also be found in the area. The locations of the properties include:

“These properties are a wonderful opportunity for investors or developers looking for prime real estate in an established area to add to the community and enhance the lives of Portsmouth residents,” says Jim Stuart, Supervisor of Client Relationships for GovDeals.

To bid on any of the Portsmouth properties, all interested parties must first create a GovDeals bidder account. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

