CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. ( ASTE) announced today it will participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Barry A. Ruffalo, President and Chief Executive Officer and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations will present at the conference and participate in 1x1 meetings. The meetings will be held in a virtual-only format. The ASTEC presentation will take place from 10:55 AM to 11:25 AM Eastern time. Those wishing to access the presentation can do so with the following link:



https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel68/aste/2095953

About ASTEC

Astec, (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include our aggregate processing and mining equipment.

For more information, visit astecindustries.com and follow us on social media.

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/astecindustries/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/astecindustries

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/astec_industries/

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLev7VW5fjiq-2IfVXnM9SQ/about

Twitter @astecindustries

Contact:

Stephen C. Anderson

Senior VP, Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 (423) 899-5898

www.astecindustries.com