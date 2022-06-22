NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

June 22, 2022

Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below, following the vesting of conditional awards granted on June 18, 2021 under the Powering Progress Share Award (“PPSA”).

POWERING PROGRESS SHARE AWARD PDMR VESTING DATE SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES VESTED Sinead Gorman June 20, 2022 SHEL (LSE) 56 Ed Daniels June 20, 2022 SHEL (LSE) 56

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Sinead Last Name(s) Gorman 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84 Nature of the transaction Vesting of award granted in 2021 under the Powering Progress Share Award (PPSA) Currency GBP Price NIL Volume 56 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



56

NIL

N/A Date of transaction June 20, 2022 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue



