​LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. ( LILM, LILMW, QELL, QELLU, QELLW) ("Lilium " or the "Company") investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors that lost money on their Lilium stock. Lilium investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

On March 14, 2022, Iceberg Research published a report, questioning Lilium’s technology for both its aircraft, the Lilium Jet, and its battery cells; its timeline for government certification for commercial flight; and a sale of more than 200 jets.

On this news, Lilium NV's share price plummeted thereby harming investors.

According to the lawsuit, Lilium and its executives made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Lilium materially overstates the Lilium Jet's design and capabilities; (2) Lilium materially overstates the likelihood for the Lilium Jet's timely certification; (3) Lilium misrepresents its ability to obtain or create the necessary batteries for the Lilium Jet; (4) the SPAC-merger would not and did not generate enough cash to commercially launch the Lilium Jet; (5) Qell Acquisition Corp. did not engage in proper due diligence regarding the Merger; and (6) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

