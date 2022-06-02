Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

McRae Industries, Inc. Dividend Declared

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., June 2, 2022

MOUNT GILEAD, N.C., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McRae Industries, Inc. (Pink Sheets: MCRAA and MCRAB) declared a dividend of $.14 per share on the Company's Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on June 29, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2022.

favicon.png?sn=CL77455&sd=2022-06-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcrae-industries-inc-dividend-declared-301560551.html

SOURCE McRae Industries, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL77455&Transmission_Id=202206021630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL77455&DateId=20220602
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles