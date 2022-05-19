MCLEAN, Va., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav ( NN), a leader in next generation GPS, today announced that members of management team will be attending the following upcoming conferences:



17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Presentation Time: 11:45 AM ET / 8:45 AM PT

Location: Virtual

Presenters: Gary Parsons, NextNav Chairman and Chris Gates, NextNav’s Chief Financial Officer

22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Presentation Time: 11:50 AM ET / 8:50 AM PT

Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Presenters: Ganesh Pattabiraman, NextNav’s Chief Executive Officer and Chris Gates, NextNav’s Chief Financial Officer

Cowen’s 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Presentation Time: 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT

Location: New York, NY

Presenters: Ganesh Pattabiraman, NextNav’s Chief Executive Officer and Chris Gates, NextNav’s Chief Financial Officer

A live webcast of these events will be made available on the NextNav investor relations website at https://ir.nextnav.com/overview/default.aspx.

About NextNav Inc.

NextNav ( NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company’s Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflect the 3D world around us, and support innovative, new technologies. NextNav’s TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Contact

Erica Bartsch / Neal Nagarajan

Sloane & Company

[email protected]; [email protected]