EAGLE, Idaho, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) ( PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced that members of the management team will present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Monday, June 6, 2022.



The presentation will begin at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time and can be accessed live over the Internet hosted at the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.PetIQ.com.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company’s national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 2,900 retail partner locations in 42 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

