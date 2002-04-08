OMAHA, Neb., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises ( WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, recently received three prestigious awards from Dollar General Corporation (: DG) including Dedicated Partner of the Year, Fresh Operation of the Year and Traditional Site of the Year.



“We are honored to have been selected by Dollar General for these three awards and are thankful for its continued trust in our team,” said Werner’s Chairman, President and CEO Derek Leathers. “This recognition is an accomplishment our entire Company should be proud of and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to high-quality service.”

Members of Werner’s Operations Management Team accepted the awards on behalf of the Company in Goodlettsville, Tennessee at Dollar General’s Store Support Center.

“Our success in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Indianola, Mississippi specifically, along with the broader recognition across our Dollar General Dedicated fleets, is a testament to the hard work, execution and steadfast dedication of our entire Werner team each and every day,” said Werner’s Senior Vice President of Dedicated Eric Downing. “We remain focused on exceeding Dollar General’s expectations while staying ever-committed to our safety-first culture.”

While Werner has received the Dedicated Partner of the Year Award consecutively in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and now 2022 (Dollar General did not give out awards in 2020), this is the first year Werner was also awarded the Fresh Operation of the Year and Traditional Site of the Year for these operations. The categories included seven, 17 and 24 competitors, respectively.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. ( WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, nearly 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065

[email protected]





