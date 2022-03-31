Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in Nareit's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CALABASAS, Calif., June 2, 2022

CALABASAS, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) (the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in a roundtable discussion during Nareit's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

AH4R_Logo_041020.jpg

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.americanhomes4rent.com under the "For Investors" tab. A replay of the webcast will be available through June 21, 2022.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and resident satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of March 31, 2022, we owned 57,984 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

Contacts:
American Homes 4 Rent
Investor Relations
Phone: (855) 794-2447
Email: [email protected]

American Homes 4 Rent
Media Relations
Phone: (805) 413-5088
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA77899&sd=2022-06-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-homes-4-rent-to-participate-in-nareits-reitweek-2022-investor-conference-301560601.html

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA77899&Transmission_Id=202206021646PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA77899&DateId=20220602
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles