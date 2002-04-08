Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Milwaukee, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (: HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1575 per share for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable June 17, 2022 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of June 2, 2022.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

Media Contact: Jenni Coats (414) 343-7902
Financial Contact: Shawn Collins (414) 343-8002


### (HOG-F)

ti?nf=ODU0MjY4MCM0OTE3NTMzIzIwMDgxMTU=
Harley-Davidson-Inc-.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles