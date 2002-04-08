NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that it is investigating whether the directors and/or officers of PaySign, Inc. (“PaySign” or the “Company”) ( PAYS) breached their fiduciary duties of loyalty, good faith and candor and whether the Company suffered substantial harm as a result.



According to a complaint filed by investors in the securities of the Company, Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Paysign’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective; (2) Paysign’s information technology general controls were not effective; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

