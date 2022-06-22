NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Covetrus Inc ( CVET)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CVET to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), a private investment firm, and TPG Capital for $21.00 per share, representing an enterprise value of approximately $4 billion.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQGS: MANT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MANT to a private equity consortium led by The Carlyle Group Inc. for $96.00 in cash per share of MANT owned.



Prologis, Inc. (: PLD)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of Prologis with Duke Realty Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Duke shareholders will receive 0.475 of a Prologis share for each Duke share they own. The transaction is valued at approximately $26 billion, including assumption of debt.



Duke Realty Corporation (: DRE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Duke Realty to Prologis. Under the terms of the agreement, Duke shareholders will receive 0.475 of a Prologis share for each Duke share they own. The transaction is valued at approximately $26 billion, including assumption of debt.



