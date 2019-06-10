NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Vertiv Holding Co. (: VRT), Homology Medicines, Inc. ( FIXX), Volta, Inc. (: VLTA), and Embark Technology, Inc. ( EMBK). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Vertiv Holding Co. (: VRT)

Class Period: April 24, 2021 – February 23, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 23, 2022

On February 23, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern, Vertiv reported disappointing financial results, including $0.06 earnings per share for fourth quarter 2021, missing analyst estimates of $0.28 per share. Vertiv’s Chief Executive Officer attributed the poor results to management “consistently underestimat[ing] inflation and supply chain constraints for both timing and degree, which dictated a tepid 2021 pricing response.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $7.19, or 37%, to close at $12.38 per share on February 23, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) that, as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv’s earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Vertiv class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VRT

Homology Medicines, Inc. ( FIXX)

Class Period: June 10, 2019 – February 18, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 24, 2022

Homology, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. The Company's lead product candidate is HMI-102, which is in Phase I/II pheNIX clinical trial, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults (the "HMI-102 Trial"). On June 10, 2019, Homology issued a press release announcing that it had commenced enrollment of the HMI-102 Trial.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had overstated HMI-102's efficacy and risk mitigation; (ii) accordingly, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to commercialize HMI-102 in its present form; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 21, 2020, Mariner Research ("Mariner") published a report questioning statements by Homology and its officers about the efficacy of HMI-102, the Company's lead product candidate for treatment of phenylketonuria. Mariner focused on Homology's HMI-102 dose escalation pheNIX trial, concluding that the Company concealed data showing HMI-102's lack of efficacy and indicating that the program was unlikely to proceed to commercialization. Among other evidence, Mariner cited an email from Homology's Chief Communications Officer appearing to indicate the Company's awareness that a HMI-102 high dose patient had adverted to the adverse efficacy issue in a social media post during April 2020.

On this news, Homology's stock price fell $1.71 per share, or 10.38%, over the following three trading days, closing at $14.77 per share on July 24, 2020.

Then, on February 18, 2022, Homology issued a press release disclosing that "the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has notified the company that its pheNIX gene therapy trial of HMI-102 in adults with phenylketonuria has been placed on clinical hold due to the need to modify risk mitigation measures in the study in response to observations of elevated liver function tests" and that "[t]he Company expects to receive an official clinical hold letter within 30 days."

On this news, Homology's stock price fell $1.26 per share, or 32.64%, to close at $2.60 per share on February 22, 2022.

For more information on the Homology class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FIXX

Volta, Inc. (: VLTA)

Class Period: August 2, 2021 – March 28, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2022

On August 26, 2021, Volta Industries, Inc. (“Legacy Volta”), a private entity, and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company, completed a business combination pursuant to which the combined entity was named Volta Inc. (the “Business Combination”).

On March 2, 2022, after the market closed, Volta revealed that the financial impact of the restatement of its third quarter 2021 financial results was greater than previously disclosed, expecting to report a net loss of $69.7 million for the quarter. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.11, or 2.6%, to close at $4.01 per share on March 3, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on March 21, 2022, Volta announced that it would reschedule its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.38, or 8.4% to close at $4.12 per share on March 21, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on March 28, 2022, Volta announced that its founders, Scott Mercer and Christopher Wendel, had resigned from their positions as CEO and President, respectively, and from the Board of Directors of the Company. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.76, or 18%, to close at $3.37 per share on March 28, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Volta had improperly accounted for restricted stock units issued in connection with the Business Combination; (2) that, as a result, the Company had understated its net loss for third quarter 2021; (3) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting that resulted in a material error; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would restate its financial statements; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Legacy Volta’s founders would imminently exit the Company; (6) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Volta class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VLTA

Embark Technology, Inc. ( EMBK)

Class Period: January 12, 2021 – January 5, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 31, 2022

Embark develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the U.S. The Company was originally a special purpose acquisition company, also called a blank-check company, which is a development stage company that has no specific business plan or purpose or has indicated its business plan is to engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company or companies, other entity, or person.

On November 10, 2021, the Company consummated a merger transaction with Embark Trucks Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Legacy Embark”), whereby, among other things, the Company changed its name from “Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II” to “Embark Technology, Inc.” (the “Business Combination”).

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy Embark; (ii) Legacy Embark and the Company following the Business Combination held no patents and an insignificant amount of test trucks; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated its operational and technological capabilities; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company had overstated the business and financial prospects of the Company post-Business Combination; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 6, 2022, The Bear Cave published a short report entitled “Problems at Embark Technology ( EMBK, Financial)” (the “Bear Cave Report”). The Bear Cave Report alleged, among other issues, “that Embark appears to lack true economic substance” and that its “current evaluation appears to be based on puffery rather than actual substance”, noting that “[t]he company holds no patents, has only a dozen or so test trucks, and may be more bark than bite.”

On this news, Embark’s stock price fell $1.37 per share, or 16.75%, to close at $6.81 per share on January 6, 2022.

For more information on the Embark class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EMBK

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

[email protected]

www.bespc.com