LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises shareholders of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. f/k/a Peridot Acquisition Corp. ("Li-Cycle" or the "Company") (: LICY) of a class action securities lawsuit, if they purchased the Company's shares between February 16, 2021 and March 23, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") Shareholders have until June 20, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Li-Cycle's largest customer, Traxys, is not actually a customer, but merely a broker providing working capital financial to the Company while Traxys tries to sell Li-Cycle's product to end customers; (2) the Company engaged in highly questionable related party transactions; (3) the Company's mark-to-model accounting is vulnerable to abuse and gave a false impression of growth; (4) a significant portion of the Company's reported revenues were derived from simply marking up receivables on products that had not been sold; (5) the Company's gross margins have likely been negative since inception; (6) the Company will require an additional $1 billion of funding to support its planned growth (which is a figure greater than the Company raised via the merger); and (7) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

