TOKYO, June 23, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, received the 49th "Technology Award" from the Japan Society of Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (hereafter, JSRAE) for their "Refrigeration unit TE20/30 series used for plug-in hybrid transport" that can be equipped onto delivery vehicles suitable for use in home delivery. MHI Thermal Systems received high praise for its approach and technology in working on several issues at once that transport refrigeration units must resolve, these issues being the need to achieve "transport quality that keeps food safe", "eco-friendly and low-noise to ensure a comfortable lifestyle", "economic efficiency to support customer corporate activities", and "driver load reduction in response to work style reforms".



JSRAE technology plaque award

The plug-in hybrid system on this product, which has been well received in Japan and abroad mainly for use in home delivery, is a hybrid system incorporating a commercial power supply (plug-in power supply) and a refrigerator dedicated generator. The system can automatically switch between plug-in charging, run charging and battery operation to match the vehicle conditions, for example when the vehicle is running or stopped. Furthermore, 3 power modes (power saving, high efficiency and high power) are selected automatically depending on the refrigerator's battery level and cargo room temperature to maintain the correct temperature inside the refrigerator so that the delivery driver does not have to be aware of the temperature. These modes also achieve a reduction in the amount of energy consumed by 14 to 54% in comparison with conventional refrigerators. These factors can contribute to a reduction in CO2 and energy saving, in addition to a reduction in workload on the delivery driver.



The JSRAE technology award is given for outstanding technical achievements that significantly contribute towards the development of refrigeration and air conditioning technology. The award applies to new technology in the fields of refrigeration and air conditioning, as well as food refrigeration, cryobiology and medicine. This is the 2nd award presented to this product.



Previously, in 2019 it received the "Agency for Natural Resources and Energy Commissioner's Award (Transportation Field)" in the Product and Business Model category of the Energy Conservation Grand Prize sponsored by the Energy Conservation Center with the support of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.



This award has encouraged MHI Thermal Systems to continue its work on developing technology and products that help further reduce CO2 and save energy. In addition to the refrigerated transport business , MHI Thermal Systems will concentrate its effort on achieving optimal thermal solutions that respond to the diverse needs of customers using its integrated technological strengths derived from synergies realized from the breadth of its business areas, which include the thermal engineering business to improve energy efficiency in various plants, the large-scale refrigeration business for large space air conditioning, the air conditioning business to create diverse comfortable spaces, and the automotive air conditioning business.



Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.



Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.







