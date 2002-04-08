Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. ( DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York, NY on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is building a leading muscle disease company dedicated to advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue seen with other approaches. Dyne has a broad portfolio of programs for serious muscle diseases, including candidates for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Dyne Therapeutics
Amy Reilly
[email protected]
857-341-1203

