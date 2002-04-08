SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. ( OMIC), a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies to empower researchers and clinicians, today announced plans to present at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference.



Singular Genomics’ management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the News & Events section of the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.singulargenomics.com/news-events/event-calendar.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel NGS and multiomics technologies to build products that empower researchers and clinicians. Our mission is to accelerate genomics for the advancement of science and medicine. Our Singular Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of our products as well as our core product tenets: power, speed, flexibility and accuracy. We are currently developing two products that are purpose-built to target applications in which these core product tenets matter most. Our first product, the G4, targets the NGS market. Our second product in development, the PX, combines single-cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument to offer a versatile multiomics solution.

