TILT connects subsidiaries Jupiter Research and Standard Farms to launch Timeless Vape Brand and Product offerings to the OH market; available today, June 13th, at select dispensary partners’ launch locations across the state



PHOENIX, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT" or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that Timeless Refinery (“Timeless”) vaporization products are now available to medical patients in Ohio through a previously announced exclusive partnership .

Timeless is a longstanding client of TILT’s subsidiary, Jupiter Research, LLC (“Jupiter”) and a national cannabis lifestyle house of brands with products available in Arizona, Oklahoma, Missouri, California and now, Ohio through TILT’s subsidiary, Standard Farms LLC (“Standard Farms”). Timeless Vapes provide consumers with a convenient and engaging way to medicate and are now available to Ohio medical patients in the following choices: Energy for an uplifting experience, Chill for balance, and Rest for sleepy relaxation.

“I could not be prouder of our team’s ability to quickly activate our brand partners in new markets. In less than 90 days, and after thoughtful collaboration between the TILT, Standard Farms, Jupiter and Timeless teams, we are excited to launch three premium vape products along with Timeless’ unique flip case and battery hardware in Ohio,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. “We hold a longstanding relationship with Timeless through our Jupiter business and look forward to again leveraging the best of TILT to bring an established West Coast brand to the East.”

“Timeless Vapes is excited to be coming east with a great partner in TILT to provide clean and effective cannabis medicine with innovative engagement to consumers through our pillars of community, culture, and legacy across the country, and we are thrilled to welcome Ohio patients into our community,” said Rocky Huang, founder of Timeless. “The Timeless, Jupiter and Standard Farms teams share a passion for research and development and consumer engagement. We believe this is reflected in the custom Ohio flip case, unique moods, and exciting flavor profiles we are bringing to market.”

Ohio patients can initially find the Timeless Vapes and flip case and battery combos at the following launch partner dispensaries: Rise, G-Leaf, Sunnyside, ZenLeaf, Herbology, Verdant, Bloom, Verilife, Strawberry Fields, and FRX. Dispensaries will be added to the Timeless website as they come online. Timeless will also be hosting on-site activations throughout the state with “Kindness Team” members sharing product education and promotions, including the availability of the “Welcome to Ohio Flip Case.” This starts Wednesday, June 14, at Rise in Cleveland (10:00a.m.-2:00p.m.), Rise Lakewood Detroit (3:00p.m. -5:00p.m.) and Rise Lakewood Madison (3:00p.m.- 5:00p.m.). Patients should call ahead to ensure launch timing and availability in their dispensary. More details on future activations can be found here: Ohio — Timeless Deals (timelesshob.deals)

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

About Timeless

Timeless was founded in 2011 with the vision of creating a leading lifestyle brand around high-quality cannabis products and unique engagement through our pillars of “Community, Culture, and Legacy.” Their passion for innovation, unique brand building, and customer engagement has led Timeless to be a leading national House of Brands in the industry. Today, Timeless operates in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Ohio, and Missouri and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking information may include, without limitation, the expected performance of the collaboration between TILT, Jupiter, Standard Farms and Timeless, anticipated development of future product offerings, the opinions or beliefs of management, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies, and outlook of TILT, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, the future operations, strengths and strategy of TILT. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including TILT’s experience and perceptions of historical trends, the ability of TILT to maximize shareholder value, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.

Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that it will be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. TILT assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, and there are a variety of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of TILT, and that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

For additional information regarding forward-looking statements and their related risks, please refer to the “Risk Factors and Uncertainties” section in the Annual Information Form of the Company for the year ended on December 31, 2021, which is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

