ALBANY, N.Y., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Nowigence Inc. ( NOWG), the SaaS Technology firm behind Pluaris™, a comprehensive and turnkey AI knowledge engine, today announces a newly formed independent growth council to advise, strategize, and assist the operating team with delivery of its growth plan.



Anoop Bhatia, Nowigence founder and CEO, said, “We are shifting gears in our growth journey. The announcement of the growth council aims to provide co-benefits to our customers with value-driven innovation in the fields of machine learning and natural language processing.”

Tracy Metzger, a board member since 2019, said, “The growth council members, with their diverse fields of expertise, will further develop and source applications for Pluaris while expanding our reach around the world.”

The independent growth council includes:

Michael Connolly (Corporate Development and M&A) has led, founded, and exited several digital media companies, including the sale of ElderCarelink to QuinStreet. His career began with McKinsey and Company, a leading global consulting firm, and he later served as vice president of corporate strategy and development for American Express. He has held CEO leadership roles in digital media, multi-unit franchising, financial services and healthcare industries at companies such as Great Clips, Jamba Juice, BuyerZone, ElderLife Financial Services and MarketBridge. Michael earned his MBA with second-year honors from Harvard Business School.

About Nowigence Inc.

Nowigence is an innovative software as a service (SaaS) company, focused on developing and bringing to market Pluaris™ — a comprehensive, ready-to-use artificial intelligence (AI) platform. Pluaris delivers the combined power of an intelligent reader and a smart search engine, analyzing public and private data sources for relevant content, in real time, on any topic and for any reason: entertainment, research, work, etc. For more information, visit the company’s website at nowigence.com.

