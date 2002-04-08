CARLSBAD, Calif., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation ("Aurora Spine" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASG) ( ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced the issuance of United States Patent No: 11,331,199 entitled "Spinal Implant for Motion Preservation or Fusion." This patent covers Aurora's ZIPFlex™ Technology for a minimally invasive posterior interlaminar implant for motion preservation that could be adapted into a fusion or non-fusion device while implanted in a patient via a small modular attachment.



This new patent covers interlaminar motion-preserving and fusion implants in one device that could treat lumbar spinal degenerative diseases, such as spinal stenosis. Over the last 50 years, spinal fusion has become the gold standard for treating several degenerative spinal disorders. Motion preservation surgeries are also popular since they avoid total fusion. A ZIPFlex Technology-based implant could be implanted as a motion preservation device and months or years later could be easily converted from motion preservation device to a fusion implant via a minor keyhole procedure by adding a blocker element at the center of the main body. Patented features of ZIPFlex™ include individually adjustable anchors to prevent implant migration and unnecessary bone removal to fit the implant. Aurora's ZIPFlex is the first technology to offer an all-in-one approach to providing viable options for treating patients with back pain.

"Some of the difficulty with traditional spinal fusion systems is that stabilization or additional fusion may be required intraoperatively, particularly to protect adjacent levels after spinal surgery and to protect degenerative segments following decompressive surgery," said Steven Falowski, M.D., Director of Functional Neurosurgery at Argires-Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster, PA. "Aurora received the ZIPFlex patent, with its proprietary Modular In-Situ Fusion Block, a device that provides the surgeon with the ability to determine whether to stabilize or fuse a patient intraoperatively during the procedure or to allow motion preservation. This is a major step forward in delivering the best options long term for your patients.”

Mr. Trent Northcutt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Spine, stated, "As our IP portfolio continues to grow, so does the positive impact we can make for our physician customers and their patients. With this latest patent grant from the USPTO, we have further strengthened our value proposition and the depth and breadth of our portfolio of minimally invasive interlaminar devices.”

Mr. Laszlo Garamszegi, Chief Technology Officer of Aurora Spine, added, "We are excited to receive this patent covering the technology of our proposed ZIPFlex device. Aurora’s motto, “Simplifying the Complex” is the focus of every product we create. The “two-in-one” ZIPFlex device patent is another example of how the company is working to build upon its IP and offer our customers highly technical products that contain an 'ease of use' element.”

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine focuses on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com.

