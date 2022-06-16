VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) ( ENTEF) announces that it expects to file its unaudited interim financial statements for the three and six months ended April 31, 2022 (the “Q2 Financial Statements”) and the accompanying management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) on Thursday, June 16, 2022.



Konrad Wasiela, the Company’s CEO, commented, “We are pleased to be in a position to file our fiscal Q2 financial statements ahead of the required deadline. We continue to optimize our internal performance and corporate governance.”

The Q1 Financial Statements and MD&A will be available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com.

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of the filing of the Q1 Financial Statements and the MD&A. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

