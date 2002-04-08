Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( AUPH) ("Aurinia" or the "Company") investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors that lost money on their Aurinia stock. Aurinia investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: [email protected], to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (2) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for LUPKYNIS would fall well short of expectations; (3) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (4) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising