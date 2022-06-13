FREMONT, Calif., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Puerto Rico have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ ® Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, with the grid experiencing frequent outages and climate experts forecasting above-average hurricane activity this year.



Residential battery capacity in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories is growing steadily year-over-year with forecasts estimating deployments will nearly double by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“Homeowners in Puerto Rico are increasingly motivated to switch to solar and battery storage in order to manage the all too frequent grid outages and the increasingly high electricity prices,” said Brad Spernak, chief technology officer at Pro Solar, an Enphase Platinum level installer. “With state-of-the-art microinverter technology, the Enphase Energy System makes complex energy choices simple so that homeowners can better manage their energy bills and increase energy security, especially in the face of hurricane season.”

Homeowners in Puerto Rico can now also choose to install Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8™ Microinverters . IQ8 Microinverter-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ functionality during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions on pairing Enphase IQ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience.

“The industry-leading home solar and battery system from Enphase means that Puerto Rico homeowners can put blackouts in the past,” said Enrique González, CEO of Power Solar, an Enphase Platinum level installer. “IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries enable homeowners to have peace of mind with a clean energy source to keep their lights on when the grid goes dark.”

“At Solar Roots, we take pride in offering our customers the most advanced technology available, so they get the home energy system they want and need,” said Carlos Martínez Muñoz, president at Solar Roots, an Enphase Platinum level installer. “IQ Batteries optimize an Enphase solar system so that homeowners are prepared whenever the grid goes down.”

“Enphase offers a fully integrated solar energy solution for homeowners that makes life easier and continues to function when extreme weather hits,” said Orlando Díaz, chief executive officer at Planet Solar, an Enphase Gold level installer. “Enphase’s solar and battery systems combine solar generation, storage, smart load control, and monitoring software for production and consumption, creating complete systems that maximize energy independence.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage direct current (DC). Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty, while Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“With the abundant sunshine in the Caribbean, Puerto Rico is well-suited to harness solar energy,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “It’s critical that homeowners in this region also have reliable backup power due to more frequent hurricanes. Enphase, in conjunction with its growing installer networker in Puerto Rico and the greater Caribbean region, continues to deliver the most trusted innovative products and customer service that gives the best possible experience to homeowners.”

For more information about Enphase IQ Batteries and IQ8 Microinverters, please visit the Enphase website .

