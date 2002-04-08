BOULDER, Colo. and BINYAMINA, Israel, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic ( SLGC), a leader in data-driven proteomics technology, today announced it has signed a licensing agreement with OncoHost, a global leader in next-generation precision oncology for personalized cancer therapy. As part of the agreement, OncoHost will license SomaLogic’s SomaScan® Platform to develop proteomics tests for its PROphet® diagnostic system, designed to predict patient response to immunotherapy treatments and provide strategies to overcome treatment resistance. The collaboration reflects SomaLogic’s commitment to leveraging its industry leading assay capabilities in the development of high-plex proteomic diagnostic tests.



“Proteomics is a powerful tool in the fight against cancer, and this agreement demonstrates the immense value of SomaScan’s assay capabilities to aid in diagnostic testing,” said SomaLogic’s Executive Vice President of Healthcare and Diagnostics, Todd Johnson. “We are excited to bring SomaLogic’s significant experience in utilizing proteomics to develop clinical diagnostics to this new partnership with OncoHost, enabling personalized cancer therapy.”

As part of the agreement, OncoHost will establish a lab in North Carolina where it will use the SomaScan Assay kits to run protein measurements on patient samples. OncoHost will also use the SomaScan Platform to develop its own laboratory-developed tests that will allow clinicians to make treatment decisions earlier in a patient’s disease progression and inform choices for alternative therapies.

“It is a pleasure to collaborate with a strong industry partner to deliver on the most pressing issue in oncology today – resistance to cancer treatment,” said Dr. Ofer Sharon, CEO of OncoHost. "SomaLogic’s expertise in proteomics adds immense value to our cutting-edge AI-based host response platform, allowing us to identify patterns that are predictive of patient response. Enabling personalized cancer treatment planning is no longer just a dream.”

SomaLogic has significant expertise in using proteomics to develop clinical diagnostics having currently developed 20 SomaSignal™ tests for cardiovascular disease, metabolic health and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), with plans to expand to 30 tests in 2022. The SomaScan Platform is now being used in cancer research to study the changes in plasma protein levels in cancer patients.

SomaLogic’s SomaScan Platform can run 7,000 protein measurements on a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample and the company expects that the platform will be able to measure 10,000 proteins in the next year. SomaLogic has run more than 450,000 samples to date.

The company recently announced that it will use its industry leading SomaScan Assay to analyze 210 million protein measurements from 30,000 samples spanning 15 years of clinical interactions to help researchers understand and predict cancer development for the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) study. The SomaScan Platform is the first large-scale, multi-disease proteomics study to be conducted in the EPIC cohort.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic ( SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

SomaSignal™ tests are developed and their performance characteristics determined by SomaLogic, Inc. They have neither been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. SomaLogic operates a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory.

About OncoHost

OncoHost combines life-science research and advanced machine learning technology to develop personalized strategies to maximize the success of cancer therapy. Utilizing proprietary proteomic analysis, the company aims to understand patients' unique response to therapy and overcome one of the major obstacles in clinical oncology today – resistance to therapy. OncoHost's host response profiling platform (PROphet®) analyzes proteomic changes in blood samples to monitor the dynamics of biological processes induced by the patient (i.e., the host) in response to a given cancer therapy. This proteomic profile is highly predictive of individual patient outcome, thus enabling personalized treatment planning. PROphet® also identifies potential drug targets, advancing the development of novel therapeutic strategies as well as rationally based combination therapies.

For more information, visit http://www.oncohost.com.

